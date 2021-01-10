Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan says he will make a “major announcement” Monday morning on COVID-19 economic relief.
He is set to speak at 11 a.m.
📣 Tomorrow at 11:00 am, Governor Hogan will hold a State House press conference to make a major #COVID19 economic relief announcement.
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) January 10, 2021
His communications director Mike Ricci said the state has already provided more than $700 million in emergency economic relief.
