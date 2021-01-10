Washington Wizards Lose Thomas Bryant To Torn ACL In Left KneeThe Washington Wizards likely will be without center Thomas Bryant for the remainder of the season because of a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Lamar Jackson Joins Dan Marino, Patrick Mahomes As Only Players In NFL History To Have MVP, Playoff Win By End Of Age-23 SeasonLamar Jackson is now one of three players in NFL history to have an MVP and a playoff win by the end of their age-23 season.

Lamar Jackson Winless No More, Leads Ravens To 20-13 Win Over TitansLamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory, and coming away from Baltimore makes it even more impressive.

Ravens Penalized For Dancing On Tennessee Titans Logo After Marcus Peters' InterceptionAfter cornerback Marcus Peters' interception in the last quarter, he stomped and danced all over the Titans logo, with many of his teammates joining in.