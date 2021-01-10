CRISIS AT CAPITOL3 Men Seen In Viral Photos Charged, U.S. Department Of Justice Says
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A big moment for the Ravens that ended in a penalty for Marcus Peters.

After cornerback Marcus Peters’ interception in the last quarter, he stomped and danced all over the Titans logo, with many of his teammates joining in.

The moment of victory was short-lived, however, as he was penalized for taunting.

This moment, of course, served as revenge for the Ravens, after Titans players stood over their logo the last time they came face to face.

