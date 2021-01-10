BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A big moment for the Ravens that ended in a penalty for Marcus Peters.
After cornerback Marcus Peters’ interception in the last quarter, he stomped and danced all over the Titans logo, with many of his teammates joining in.
INTERCEPTION @marcuspeters ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/16zMEso1V5
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 10, 2021
The moment of victory was short-lived, however, as he was penalized for taunting.
Ravens flagged for taunting as they stomp on Titans logo after Marcus Peters interception. 🤷♂️
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 10, 2021
This moment, of course, served as revenge for the Ravens, after Titans players stood over their logo the last time they came face to face.
THE LOGO REVENGE 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/V49srozvUM
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 10, 2021