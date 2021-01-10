ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Lawmakers across the country continue to call for President Donald Trump’s resignation following Wednesday’s siege at the U.S. Capitol, who many see as responsible for the deadly riot.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, one of the Republicans who has also called for Trump’s resignation, said Sunday on CNN that the President is responsible for Wednesday’s events, adding he is “embarrassed and ashamed” of some GOP members of Congress who still support Trump.
“There is no question in my mind that he was — he was responsible for inciting this, this riotous mob. This was an insurrection,” Hogan told Tapper on the same program Sunday. “You know, they stormed the Capitol, and threatened to kill the vice president and put the lives of people in danger. And he had a huge part, a huge role to play in that.”
He dodged a question from Tapper about if Maryland’s sole Republican congressman, US Rep. Andy Harris, should resign after he objected to certifying Biden’s win and then was involved in a scuffle in the House chamber.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford Joins Calls For President Trump To Resign
- After Excusing Violence, President Trump Acknowledges Biden Transition
- Calls For Removal Of Rep. Andy Harris After Alleged Scuffle On House Floor During Election Certification Vote
- Lawmakers Vow To Investigate Police After U.S. Capitol Breach
- Maryland Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger Calls On Lawmakers To Invoke 25th Amendment, Remove President Trump From Office
While he said he wasn’t sure what Harris should do, Hogan did say he was outraged by “some of the things he said and did.”
The governor said America would be “better off” if President Trump resigned or was removed just a day after the riots broke out at the US Capitol.
On Wednesday, Hogan deployed Maryland State Police troopers and instructed the National Guard to send a team to DC to help as a violent mob of Pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers were inside debating over the affirmation of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.
Gov. Hogan is a total “Liar”. Was he “Physically in Person” at the Capital when this happened????? No he was not. Did President Donald Trump tell him that he was sending Antifa and BLM Supporters and Members to the Capital to storm it????? No he did not. Was Gov. Hogan at the Capital and hear with his own 2 ears that those people threatened to kill the Vice-President of the United States?????? No he was not. Gov, Larry Hogan is a total disgrace not only to the State of Maryland, the United States, but also to his own Republican Party. He is not a true Republican and he sure as heck isn’t a true Defender of our Constitution of the United States of America. When President Donald Trump came to Baltimore and the State of Maryland to visit, who was the very 1st person to turn his back on President Trump and refused to Greet and Meet with him?????? If you said, Gov. Larry Hogan, you are right. Gov. Hogan’s excuse was, “It was my Birthday, and I want to eat my Birthday Cake”. He preferred to stuff his fat face with cake than greet and meet with the President of the United States. He is a sorry excuse for a Governor. I hate to admit this, but when he 1st ran for office, I voted for him. I will never vote for him ever again. I will also, re-post all of Gov. Hogan’s comments and lies that he tells all the time. Also, I will tell every one that I know to vote him out of office. Did Gov. Hogan at any given time denounce the actions of Antifa or BLM Protesters when they “Destroyed and Burned Down Businesses in Maryland”??????? No he did not. The voters of Maryland need to vote Gov. Larry Hogan out of office as soon as possible. In addition, I forgot to mention that it was President Donald Trump that pushed to give all American people a “Stimulus Check”. Not the Democrats. In addition, I am not a Democrat, a member of Antifa or BLM. I am a Business Owner, Taxpayer and Voter in the State of Maryland that is tired of hearing all the lies being told about President Trump and him being Downgraded by Gov. Larry Hogan. I honestly “Hope and Pray” that President Donald Trump Sues Gov. Larry Hogan for Slander and Defamation of Character (To start). If you have any proof that President Donald Trump did anything wrong, meet with me in person, give me copies of everything that you have and I will personally show everyone the truth. Don’t meet with me and show me “Hearsay”. I want 1000% proof. If you can’t do that, then keep your mouth shut about President Donald Trump. You also said that President Trump was a Racist numerous times. He is not a Racist. Joe Biden, however, is a Racist. Check his background. Also, Joe Biden and Hunter Biden are getting paid off by the Russians and China. That can be proven and it has been proven. Pull your head out of your butt Gov. Larry Hogan and you will be able to see, hear and smell all the BS lies, Scandals, and Set-ups that are constantly coming from the Democratic Party (Namely, their Ring Leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer). Get your facts straight first before you open your mouth Gov. Larry Hogan.