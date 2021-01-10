ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Lawmakers across the country continue to call for President Donald Trump’s resignation following Wednesday’s siege at the U.S. Capitol, who many see as responsible for the deadly riot.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, one of the Republicans who has also called for Trump’s resignation, said Sunday on CNN that the President is responsible for Wednesday’s events, adding he is “embarrassed and ashamed” of some GOP members of Congress who still support Trump.

“There is no question in my mind that he was — he was responsible for inciting this, this riotous mob. This was an insurrection,” Hogan told Tapper on the same program Sunday. “You know, they stormed the Capitol, and threatened to kill the vice president and put the lives of people in danger. And he had a huge part, a huge role to play in that.”

He dodged a question from Tapper about if Maryland’s sole Republican congressman, US Rep. Andy Harris, should resign after he objected to certifying Biden’s win and then was involved in a scuffle in the House chamber.

While he said he wasn’t sure what Harris should do, Hogan did say he was outraged by “some of the things he said and did.”

The governor said America would be “better off” if President Trump resigned or was removed just a day after the riots broke out at the US Capitol.

On Wednesday, Hogan deployed Maryland State Police troopers and instructed the National Guard to send a team to DC to help as a violent mob of Pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers were inside debating over the affirmation of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.