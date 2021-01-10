Ravens Flagged For Dancing On Tennessee Titans Logo After Marcus Peters' InterceptionAfter cornerback Marcus Peters' interception in the last quarter, he stomped and danced all over the Titans logo, with many of his teammates joining in.

Owusu, Miller Lead No. 12 Maryland Women To Rout Of PurdueAshley Owusu had 19 points and nine assists, Diamond Miller added 16 points and eight assists and No. 12 Maryland coasted to an 83-46 win over Purdue on Sunday.

Washington Wizards Lose Thomas Bryant To Torn ACL In Left KneeThe Washington Wizards likely will be without center Thomas Bryant for the remainder of the season because of a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Lamar Jackson Joins Dan Marino, Patrick Mahomes As Only Players In NFL History To Have MVP, Playoff Win By End Of Age-23 SeasonLamar Jackson is now one of three players in NFL history to have an MVP and a playoff win by the end of their age-23 season.