ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Residents who live near Aberdeen Proving Ground may hear training over the next to weeks.
According to a press release, the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center will host training events between Jan. 11 through Jan. 22. The training may be heard or see outside their campus.
“These operations are not hazardous to residents in our surrounding communities and are an integral part of military training, ensuring continued readiness of Service members,” said officials.
The training could include military weapons and watercraft and may be visible during the day or at night. The surrounding community may hear booms from weapons firing or see flashes of light.
“Organizations on APG take every measure to mitigate instances when training or testing becomes problematic to residents off the installation,” the press release said. “To ensure we minimize the impact to our neighbors, we monitor the weather and the noise readings continuously throughout each day. APG leadership takes noise complaints very seriously and wants to provide as much transparency as possible to the surrounding communities without compromising the security of the missions conducted here.”
If, at any time, anyone in the surrounding communities is concerned about testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground, they are encouraged to contact the installation at 443-655-5108.
