ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer has been suspended while the department investigates the officer’s possible involvement in the US Capitol riots last week.
The department said they will review the officer’s involvement and determine whether it was a violation of the department’s policies or any laws.
They did not say who the officer was or how their involvement came to light.
“The Anne Arundel County Police Department is committed to the highest level of ethical standards by its sworn and civilian members, whether on or off duty. The Anne Arundel County Police Department also supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly.” the department said in part in a statement Monday.
