BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the Under Armour headquarters in Port Covington Monday saw long lines and long wait times as interest in the vaccine grows.

Health officials said more people are hoping to get the vaccine, and many waited in line for an hour or more Monday to get their first dose.

“I feel good. It feels historic and exciting,” healthcare worker Maya said.

“There was a big line, there were cars all around and there was a line all the way around,” Wendy Bates, another healthcare worker, said. “I think I was here for about an hour in the car and then in the line.”

As part of Phase 1A of the vaccination distribution plan, healthcare workers, including dentists, pharmacists and first responders, are able to get the vaccine.

City health officials said they’re now in their second full week of distributing vaccines, and they’ve called in additional support to help out with the large number of people signed up.

“I heard that there are lines which is great because we really began to scale up capacity compared to where we were last week to take a lot more appointments, so we’re calling additional vaccinators in to support as we see the demand has grown,” Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said.

As the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland continues to break records, health officials said they’ve seen nearly double the interest in those wanting to get the vaccine.

“You get to be part of a movement and helping people get to immunity so that’s exciting,” Maya said.

Officials are asking for patience as the vaccine rollout continues.

As of Monday, 139,506 Marylanders have gotten the first dose of the vaccine and 6,666 have gotten the second dose. In the Baltimore metro area, 2.58% of the total population has been vaccinated.

