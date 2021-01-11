BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens finally got their revenge on the Tennessee Titans Sunday, knocking the AFC South champs from the playoffs with a 20-13 win at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. For Coach John Harbaugh, it was the 11th playoff victory of his head coaching career and he said after the game that it is his favorite as of right now.

“I’m going to tell you right now it’s the number one best win,” said Harbaugh. “In perspective, it’s going to be a Top 5 for sure but right now for me, this is the best win ever. Not just because of what was at stake but because of the guys and what it meant to our team and to our guys you know? What it meant to all of our guys. This may be the best win I’ve ever been associated with.”

Coach Harbaugh: “Right now, for me, this is the best win ever.” pic.twitter.com/wrZm9vwX7B — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 10, 2021

Harbaugh went on to praise the defensive effort of the team in particular after that unit held Derrick Henry, the league’s leading rusher, to just 40 yards on 18 carries.

“It was disciplined. It was eyes on your luggage. It was finishing, running through the ball, it was tackling,” said Harbaugh of the defense’s effort. “Up front, our defensive line did a phenomenal job against their very good offensive line. So, we got him (Henry) stopped a lot of times before he got started. All of those things came into play.”

Some of that reaction from Harbaugh may of course be the adrenaline that comes from overcoming the obstacle that was this Titans team. It might be hard to put Sunday’s win over the Super Bowl victory when he looks back on things after the season. But, the win Sunday did feel an important milestone for this team and quarterback Lamar Jackson who silenced some of his critics who had insinuated he was incapable of winning big games.