COVID IN MD:4th Consecutive Day Of Over 3K New Cases As Hospitalizations Set New High
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2021 Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week was cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, organizers are asking residents to “Rally Around Restaurants.”

Visit Baltimore and the Downtown Partnership made the change after consulting with restaurants owners. Restaurants with carryout, delivery, pantry items or gift cards are encouraged to submit their information to Dining at a Distance Baltimore. There’s no fee to participate.

Instead of the multi-course, prix-fixe menus at reduce prices, organizers are urging people to avoid third-party sites and directly order from the restaurants. They also ask customers to tip heavily.

BALTIMORE MD – DECEMBER 18 Mayor Brandon Scott, left, picks up lunch at a pizzeria on December 18 in Baltimore, Maryland. Scott, 36, grew up in a tough neighborhood near Pimlico in northern Baltimore and was previously the president of the Baltimore City Council. He edged out Sheila Dixon in the Democratic run off. (Photo by Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Rally Around Restaurants has also partnered with the Baltimore Restaurant Relief Fund to help feed unemployed or underemployed restaurant industry workers.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott closed dining at city restaurants after COVID-19 case numbers increased four weeks ago. On Friday, he announced restaurant dining would remain closed this week, despite a 22% decrease in coronavirus cases.

Scott said it was due to an increased ICU capacity at area hospitals.

