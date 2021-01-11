TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools is officially cancelling its winter sports.
The school system said Monday they will evaluate for other potential alternatives for winter sports athletes.
Their 2021 fall sports season is tentatively still scheduled for February 13, but could be changed depending on state and local health metrics as the pandemic continues.
They also said two Wednesdays out of January will be asynchronous, independent learning days.
The first, Wednesday, January 20 will be an asynchronous, or independent learning day for students at all levels. Wednesday, January 27 will be an asynchronous day for students in elementary and middle schools.
High school students, however, will have a fully day of live, virtual instruction.
