ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland continues to break hospitalization records with 1,957 people hospitalized in the state and 3,012 new coronavirus cases reported Monday morning.

It’s the fourth day in a row the state reports over 3,000 new cases.

Twenty-nine more Marylanders have died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,129. A fifth person between 10 and 19-years-old has died.

There have now been 309,686 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began.

Seven more people have been hospitalized in the last day. Of all those hospitalized, 447 are in ICU beds and 1,510 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate is down slightly by .17%, now at 8.56%. The state conducted 43,528 more coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with over 6 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic.

As of Monday, 136,213 first doses have been received- with 12,242 in the last day. The state has administered 6,189 second doses, with 1,363 newly received in 24 hours. At this time, 2.25% of the statewide population has received a first dose.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 5,771 (162) 0* Anne Arundel 28,202 (388) 14* Baltimore City 34,400 (725) 21* Baltimore County 42,307 (972) 31* Calvert 2,751 (46) 1* Caroline 1,542 (11) 0* Carroll 5,953 (173) 5* Cecil 4,100 (80) 2* Charles 6,771 (130) 1* Dorchester 1,627 (24) 0* Frederick 12,937 (201) 8* Garrett 1,623 (54) 1* Harford 9,682 (175) 4* Howard 12,734 (181) 6* Kent 870 (28) 2* Montgomery 51,527 (1,140) 43* Prince George’s 60,023 (1,115) 27* Queen Anne’s 2,006 (28) 1* St. Mary’s 3,790 (92) 0* Somerset 1,973 (22) 0* Talbot 1,401 (11) 0* Washington 9,768 (171) 3* Wicomico 5,333 (94) 0* Worcester 2,595 (56) 1* Data not available 0 (50) 1*