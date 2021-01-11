ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland continues to break hospitalization records with 1,957 people hospitalized in the state and 3,012 new coronavirus cases reported Monday morning.
It’s the fourth day in a row the state reports over 3,000 new cases.
Twenty-nine more Marylanders have died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,129. A fifth person between 10 and 19-years-old has died.
There have now been 309,686 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began.
Seven more people have been hospitalized in the last day. Of all those hospitalized, 447 are in ICU beds and 1,510 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate is down slightly by .17%, now at 8.56%. The state conducted 43,528 more coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with over 6 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic.
As of Monday, 136,213 first doses have been received- with 12,242 in the last day. The state has administered 6,189 second doses, with 1,363 newly received in 24 hours. At this time, 2.25% of the statewide population has received a first dose.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,771
|(162)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|28,202
|(388)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|34,400
|(725)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|42,307
|(972)
|31*
|Calvert
|2,751
|(46)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,542
|(11)
|0*
|Carroll
|5,953
|(173)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,100
|(80)
|2*
|Charles
|6,771
|(130)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,627
|(24)
|0*
|Frederick
|12,937
|(201)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,623
|(54)
|1*
|Harford
|9,682
|(175)
|4*
|Howard
|12,734
|(181)
|6*
|Kent
|870
|(28)
|2*
|Montgomery
|51,527
|(1,140)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|60,023
|(1,115)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,006
|(28)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|3,790
|(92)
|0*
|Somerset
|1,973
|(22)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,401
|(11)
|0*
|Washington
|9,768
|(171)
|3*
|Wicomico
|5,333
|(94)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,595
|(56)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(50)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|14,427
|(1)
|0*
|10-19
|28,562
|(5)
|1*
|20-29
|57,034
|(29)
|1*
|30-39
|54,123
|(63)
|7*
|40-49
|47,743
|(180)
|4*
|50-59
|46,579
|(479)
|22*
|60-69
|31,241
|(956)
|17*
|70-79
|17,879
|(1,558)
|31*
|80+
|12,098
|(2,856)
|89*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|162,507
|(2,949)
|83*
|Male
|147,179
|(3,180)
|89*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|88,181
|(2,224)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|6,571
|(204)
|7*
|White (NH)
|103,395
|(2,985)
|89*
|Hispanic
|52,076
|(595)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|14,416
|(62)
|0*
|Data not available
|45,047
|(59)
|1*
Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:
By Region
|Region
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Baltimore Metropolitan Area
|71,178
|2.58%
|Eastern Shore
|13,941
|3.05%
|National Capital Region
|33,894
|1.42%
|Southern Maryland
|5,261
|2.55%
|Western Maryland
|6,736
|2.68%
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Vaccinations
|0-9
|0
|10-19
|667
|20-29
|18,678
|30-39
|28,750
|40-49
|27,333
|50-59
|29,674
|60-69
|21,784
|70-79
|7,025
|80+
|5,595
|Age not available
|0
|Female
|89,413
|Male
|49,768
|Unknown Gender
|325
By Race
|Race
|Vaccinations
|African-American
|20,941
|Asian
|11,158
|White
|84,734
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|545
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|300
|Other Race
|21,828
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|Vaccinations
|Hispanic or Latino
|6,018
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|116,304
|Unknown
|17,184
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.