COVID IN MD:4th Consecutive Day Of Over 3K New Cases As Hospitalizations Set New High
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland continues to break hospitalization records with 1,957 people hospitalized in the state and 3,012 new coronavirus cases reported Monday morning.

It’s the fourth day in a row the state reports over 3,000 new cases.

Twenty-nine more Marylanders have died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,129. A fifth person between 10 and 19-years-old has died.

There have now been 309,686 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began.

Seven more people have been hospitalized in the last day. Of all those hospitalized, 447 are in ICU beds and 1,510 are in acute care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The statewide positivity rate is down slightly by .17%, now at 8.56%. The state conducted 43,528 more coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with over 6 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic.

As of Monday, 136,213 first doses have been received- with 12,242 in the last day. The state has administered 6,189 second doses, with 1,363 newly received in 24 hours. At this time, 2.25% of the statewide population has received a first dose.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,771 (162) 0*
Anne Arundel 28,202 (388) 14*
Baltimore City 34,400 (725) 21*
Baltimore County 42,307 (972) 31*
Calvert 2,751 (46) 1*
Caroline 1,542 (11) 0*
Carroll 5,953 (173) 5*
Cecil 4,100 (80) 2*
Charles 6,771 (130) 1*
Dorchester 1,627 (24) 0*
Frederick 12,937 (201) 8*
Garrett 1,623 (54) 1*
Harford 9,682 (175) 4*
Howard 12,734 (181) 6*
Kent 870 (28) 2*
Montgomery 51,527 (1,140) 43*
Prince George’s 60,023 (1,115) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,006 (28) 1*
St. Mary’s 3,790 (92) 0*
Somerset 1,973 (22) 0*
Talbot 1,401 (11) 0*
Washington 9,768 (171) 3*
Wicomico 5,333 (94) 0*
Worcester 2,595 (56) 1*
Data not available 0 (50) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 14,427 (1) 0*
10-19 28,562 (5) 1*
20-29 57,034 (29) 1*
30-39 54,123 (63) 7*
40-49 47,743 (180) 4*
50-59 46,579 (479) 22*
60-69 31,241 (956) 17*
70-79 17,879 (1,558) 31*
80+ 12,098 (2,856) 89*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 162,507 (2,949) 83*
Male 147,179 (3,180) 89*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 88,181 (2,224) 61*
Asian (NH) 6,571 (204) 7*
White (NH) 103,395 (2,985) 89*
Hispanic 52,076 (595) 14*
Other (NH) 14,416 (62) 0*
Data not available 45,047 (59) 1*

Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:

By Region

Region Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Baltimore Metropolitan Area 71,178 2.58%
Eastern Shore 13,941 3.05%
National Capital Region 33,894 1.42%
Southern Maryland 5,261 2.55%
Western Maryland 6,736 2.68%

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Vaccinations
0-9 0
10-19 667
20-29 18,678
30-39 28,750
40-49 27,333
50-59 29,674
60-69 21,784
70-79 7,025
80+ 5,595
Age not available 0
Female 89,413
Male 49,768
Unknown Gender 325

By Race

Race Vaccinations
African-American 20,941
Asian 11,158
White 84,734
American Indian or Alaska Native 545
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 300
Other Race 21,828

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity Vaccinations
Hispanic or Latino 6,018
Not Hispanic or Latino 116,304
Unknown 17,184

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

