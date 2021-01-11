WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — The FBI has released more images of people who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol last week and assaulted federal law enforcement.

They are looking for help identifying these people pictured below (slide for more images):

Jan. 10 FBI photos Photos of suspects wanted in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Credit: FBI

The FBI Washington Field Office said it is also offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for planting a suspected pipe bomb found Wednesday.

A violent mob stormed the Capitol just before 3 p.m. while lawmakers were working to affirm the results of the U.S. presidential election. The group of Trump supporters were there for a “Save America” rally. It was just hours after President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of protesters at the Ellipse.

CRISIS AT THE CAPITOL

According to the FBI’s website, they are accepting any information, photos or videos that could be relevant to their investigation at this link.