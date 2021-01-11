BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was critically injured in a shooting in west Baltimore Monday night, city police said.
The shooting happened around 8:06 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Lexington Street. When officers got to the scene, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating the case due to the victim’s injuries.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.