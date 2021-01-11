ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are on alert this next week as more armed demonstrators are possible before and during Biden’s inauguration.
Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Monday they are aware of online information on possible armed demonstrations at state capitols on January 17 in particular.
2. The Maryland State Police is aware of on-line information regarding the possibility of armed demonstrations in state capitals on January 17th. We remain in constant contact with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners regarding any potential events.
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) January 11, 2021
They said they remain in “constant contact” with local, state and federal law enforcement on any potential events.
Maryland State Police is also prepared to assist during the inauguration in DC and events before and after it.
“Maryland and many of our police departments and the whole state and the guard are always somewhat involved in the inauguration this is obviously a much more heightened situation,” Gov. Hogan said.
Gov. Hogan will receive a security briefing with the FBI on Monday afternoon and then meet with DC Mayor Bowser and Virginia Gov. Northam.
The Maryland National Guard currently has 500 members. The governor said they believe they will increase several 100 more guard members after they finish discussions.
You must log in to post a comment.