BUFFALO, N.Y. (WJZ) — Around 6,700 fans will be able to watch the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills this Saturday in New York, the Bills said Monday.
Fans will be allowed under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 restrictions. The governor said in a statement reopening Bills Stadium “went smoothly,” leading officials to continue allowing fans.
Other stadiums in New York may soon follow suit, CBS New York reported.
Before attending, fans will need to get a negative COVID-19 test and follow restrictions, including a ban on tailgating. Contact tracing will be conducted after the game, the Bills said.
The Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday to earn their spot to take on the Bills. The game was quarterback Lamar Jackson’s first playoff win.
The divisional playoff against the Bills is scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff.