BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is moving on! The first round is over and Ravens fans are back in town after seeing Lamar Jackson’s first playoff win.

It was also the Ravens’ first playoff win since 2014, and the Ravens flock was still flying high at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport a day after their grudge match in Tennessee.

“We had a good showing for it being away in a COVID game so they could definitely hear us. Let’s put it that way,” said Ravens fan Rob Seeley.

Forty fans from BMore Around Town at a game that was personal after Tennessee stomped out the Ravens logo.

“They did that to us Week 11. It was payback. It was well-deserved in my opinion. Everybody just went crazy and Titans fans just got silent,” said fan Rashawn Shakur.

Corner end zone Row 14 is where King Henry heard the Baltimore faithful as he dusted off his jersey only for the same to repeat itself all afternoon.

“They could definitely hear us. We were in Indy too when Philip Rivers could hear us when we were there. With that little amount of people, your voice could travel real quick and on the lower levels, they could definitely hear us,” Seeley said.

Next up is Orchard Park, New York for the Buffalo Bills, a team the Ravens beat during the regular season in 2019.

“I think we can go up there and handle business too, just like the 2012 season. We get to go on the road most of the games and we’re underdogs this week, and I think we’re going to take care of business in Buffalo, man,” Seeley said.