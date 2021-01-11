BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heads up, people with a sweet tooth: Weis is recalling thousands of containers of ice cream that could have metal in them.
A notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows the grocery store chain is recalling 10,869 48-ounce containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream and 502 three-gallon containers of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream. The products may have metal filling equipment parts in them.
Recalled products include:
- Weis Quality Cookies and Cream ice cream with UPC code 041497-01253 and a sell-by date of 10/28/2021;
- Klein’s Vanilla bulk ice cream with code stamp 0302. They were not available for retail sale.
So far, one customer has found a piece of metal in a container of the Weis ice cream, the FDA notice said.
The items being recalled have been pulled from shelves. They were sold at Weis stores in multiple states, including Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Anyone who bought the recalled items can return them to the store for a full refund.