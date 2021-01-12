DAYTON, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police say one man died after a six-vehicle crash along Route 32 in Dayton Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to Route 32 around a mile north of Linden Church Road around 2:47 p.m. for a collision involving multiple vehicles.
Police learned that 35-year-old Samuel Adam Moore of Sykesville was driving a Ford F550 northbound on Route 32 for some unknown reason he crossed the double yellow line and struck a Kenworth dump truck traveling southbound.
The dump truck then crossed into the northbound side of Route 32 and struck the back of a Chevrolet Silverado causing the pick-up truck to overturn.
The F550 continued northbound in the southbound lane and struck a Toyota Camry head-on. The driver of the Camry, 50-year-old Arshad Mehmood Malik of Cooksville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, 44-year-old Fatima Malik of Cooksville, was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries. She is currently listed in critical condition.
A Jeep Liberty traveling behind the Camry also struck the F550 and the Camry. A Toyota Highlander was struck as well.
The driver of the dump truck, 36-year-old Edwar Giron Montoya of Essex, was transported to Howard County General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. None of the other drivers or passengers were seriously injured.
Route 32 was closed at Burntwoods Road for approximately six hours.
Police continue to investigate the crash.