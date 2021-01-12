COVID IN MD:4th Consecutive Day Of Over 3K New Cases As Hospitalizations Set New High
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Aberdeen, Local TV, Missing Teen, Yashya Turner

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen, Maryland are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Yashya Turner was last seen leaving his residence on Jan. 10.

He’s 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds. Last seen wearing black khaki pants, light blue Areas shirt, black and red zip style jacket and black and white Jordan or Nike sneakers.

He may be in Aberdeen or Joppa.

Please call 410-272-2121 if you know where he is.

CBS Baltimore Staff