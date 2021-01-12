ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen, Maryland are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.
Yashya Turner was last seen leaving his residence on Jan. 10.
He’s 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds. Last seen wearing black khaki pants, light blue Areas shirt, black and red zip style jacket and black and white Jordan or Nike sneakers.
He may be in Aberdeen or Joppa.
Please call 410-272-2121 if you know where he is.
MISSING JUVENILE – Yashya Turner, 16 years old left his residence on Sunday, January 10, 2021. He may be in the Aberdeen or Joppa area. Please call 410-272-2121 or DM us if you have seen him or know his whereabouts. #MissingJuvenile #MissingPerson #HarfordNews pic.twitter.com/kFC0kITn9O
