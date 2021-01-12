BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An array of Purple takes the eye of the Raven fan in Canton. Tucker, Jackson and more are all available at the Pop Up Shop. Like always, the team is ready.
Deandra Duggans is with the Baltimore Ravens.
“If we continue to move along in the playoffs, we’ll continue to have the Pop Up shop open. We want to give fans the opportunity to open up some merchandise,” she says.
Gregory Harcum is also a fan from Baltimore.
“It feels great to get my hands on a Lamar Jackson jersey because he is the reigning MVP ALL DAY LONG,” he says while holding his new swag.
Bird gang isn’t done. A Ravens virtual rally with team legends Thursday night at 6 and the Budlight Homegating contest.
“If you light your home up Purple or your game day set up, upload a picture and you may win some prizes,” Duggans says. “Find the Flock with our partners at Dunkin, Xfinity stores, a few other partners around Baltimore. Go in, you’ll see some posters, scan the code, and you can win some prizes.”
For how to participate, go to BaltimoreRavens.com/playoffs and BaltimoreRavens.com/homegating