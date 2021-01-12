BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating an allegation that a member of the department had his family member vaccinated on January 6 despite early vaccinations only being intended for first responders and select groups.
In a statement to WJZ, the department said in part the matter was immediately referred to its internal affairs division for investigation.
“On January 8th, the member separated from [sic] department; however, the internal investigation will continue,” the statement concluded.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Further details were not immediately available.
Maryland is currently in Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning vaccines are available only to healthcare providers, those who live and work in nursing homes, first responders, those behind bars who are at high risk of contracting the virus and front line judiciary staff members.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.