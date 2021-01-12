BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 over the past several weeks, some educators in Baltimore are worried about safety inside school buildings.

A car rally is set to begin outside Baltimore City Public Schools headquarters Tuesday night.

Teachers, parents and staff attending Tuesday’s rally say they simply don’t feel safe going back inside classrooms and feel their concerns around a rushed reopening plan have been largely brushed aside.

At 6 p.m., some Baltimore city public schools staff, parents and community members are planning to gather surrounding city public schools headquarters to rally in their cars for safe schools.

The event is organized by the Baltimore teachers union’s COVID-19 task force and is part of a National Day of Action for safe schools.

The teachers union said now is not the time to force staff and students into buildings without proper ventilation or PPE.

They are demanding that no staff be forced into school buildings for the rest of the school year and for no school-based job or budget cuts during or after the pandemic.

Instead, staff and parents are urging the district to focus on addressing the crises of remote learning infrastructure.

In a statement to WJZ, a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson says:

“We are hopeful that we can work with Baltimore teachers union on efforts that benefit students and staff members in the future. Protecting our students’ education while keeping both students and staff safe during the pandemic is challenging, but worthwhile.”

Again, the Car Rally for Safe Schools is expected to begin here outside the Baltimore City Public Schools headquarters tonight at 6.

School officials have not yet confirmed a date on when in-person learning will resume.