ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland sees its highest daily deaths since May as hospitalizations also continue to set records this week.

There are now 1,952 people hospitalized in Maryland, up 12 from Monday morning.

Sixty-seven people have died in the last 24 hours from the virus, a record for the state during the pandemic. The last high was set on April 29, 2020 with 68 deaths. At this time, 6,196 Marylanders have died from the virus.

Tuesday is the first in five days with less than 3,000 new coronavirus cases, though 2,665 new cases were reported. The state now has had a total of 312,351 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The state’s calculation of its positivity rate is up again, now at 8.77%. Maryland conducted 31,330 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 6.2 million conducted in total.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Vaccination efforts continue with 12,623 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 152,129 in total- just 2.52% of the state’s population receiving first doses. Second doses are underway, with 2,989 received since Monday, a total of 9,655 or 0.16% of the population.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci said as of Tuesday morning hospitals have administered 48.6% of doses delivered, and local health departments have administered 49.6% of doses delivered.

Our main providers continue to make progress. Hospitals have administered 48.6% of doses delivered, and local health departments have administered 49.6% of doses delivered. pic.twitter.com/SLqxoBbp4A — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) January 12, 2021

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 5,785 (163) 0* Anne Arundel 28,416 (390) 14* Baltimore City 34,443 (728) 21* Baltimore County 42,505 (984) 31* Calvert 2,783 (46) 1* Caroline 1,556 (12) 0* Carroll 6,015 (173) 5* Cecil 4,125 (81) 2* Charles 6,818 (131) 1* Dorchester 1,645 (24) 0* Frederick 13,501 (204) 8* Garrett 1,634 (54) 1* Harford 9,739 (177) 4* Howard 12,863 (182) 6* Kent 877 (29) 2* Montgomery 52,015 (1,146) 43* Prince George’s 60,505 (1,120) 27* Queen Anne’s 2,014 (29) 1* St. Mary’s 3,818 (94) 0* Somerset 2,022 (23) 0* Talbot 1,420 (11) 0* Washington 9,852 (173) 3* Wicomico 5,386 (94) 0* Worcester 2,614 (58) 1* Data not available 0 (70) 0*