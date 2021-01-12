COVID IN MD:4th Consecutive Day Of Over 3K New Cases As Hospitalizations Set New High
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland sees its highest daily deaths since May as hospitalizations also continue to set records this week.

There are now 1,952 people hospitalized in Maryland, up 12 from Monday morning.

Sixty-seven people have died in the last 24 hours from the virus, a record for the state during the pandemic. The last high was set on April 29, 2020 with 68 deaths. At this time, 6,196 Marylanders have died from the virus.

Tuesday is the first in five days with less than 3,000 new coronavirus cases, though 2,665 new cases were reported. The state now has had a total of 312,351 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The state’s calculation of its positivity rate is up again, now at 8.77%. Maryland conducted 31,330 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 6.2 million conducted in total.

Vaccination efforts continue with 12,623 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 152,129 in total- just 2.52% of the state’s population receiving first doses. Second doses are underway, with 2,989 received since Monday, a total of 9,655 or 0.16% of the population.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci said as of Tuesday morning hospitals have administered 48.6% of doses delivered, and local health departments have administered 49.6% of doses delivered.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,785 (163) 0*
Anne Arundel 28,416 (390) 14*
Baltimore City 34,443 (728) 21*
Baltimore County 42,505 (984) 31*
Calvert 2,783 (46) 1*
Caroline 1,556 (12) 0*
Carroll 6,015 (173) 5*
Cecil 4,125 (81) 2*
Charles 6,818 (131) 1*
Dorchester 1,645 (24) 0*
Frederick 13,501 (204) 8*
Garrett 1,634 (54) 1*
Harford 9,739 (177) 4*
Howard 12,863 (182) 6*
Kent 877 (29) 2*
Montgomery 52,015 (1,146) 43*
Prince George’s 60,505 (1,120) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,014 (29) 1*
St. Mary’s 3,818 (94) 0*
Somerset 2,022 (23) 0*
Talbot 1,420 (11) 0*
Washington 9,852 (173) 3*
Wicomico 5,386 (94) 0*
Worcester 2,614 (58) 1*
Data not available 0 (70) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 14,577 (1) 0*
10-19 28,862 (5) 1*
20-29 57,488 (29) 1*
30-39 54,600 (65) 6*
40-49 48,133 (181) 4*
50-59 47,011 (482) 22*
60-69 31,507 (969) 17*
70-79 18,014 (1,573) 31*
80+ 12,159 (2,889) 89*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 163,801 (2,983) 83*
Male 148,550 (3,213) 88*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 88,814 (2,235) 61*
Asian (NH) 6,644 (205) 7*
White (NH) 104,415 (3,018) 89*
Hispanic 52,461 (596) 14*
Other (NH) 14,584 (62) 0*
Data not available 45,433 (80) 0*

Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:

By Region

Region Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Baltimore Metropolitan Area 78,847 2.86%
Eastern Shore 14,616 3.2%
National Capital Region 37,067 1.55%
Southern Maryland 5,488 2.66%
Western Maryland 7,105 2.83%

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Vaccinations
0-9 0
10-19 776
20-29 20,250
30-39 31,078
40-49 29,678
50-59 32,238
60-69 23,908
70-79 7,945
80+ 6,256
Age not available 0
Female 96,994
Male 54,802
Unknown Gender 333

By Race

Race Vaccinations
African-American 23,153
Asian 12,073
White 92,982
American Indian or Alaska Native 588
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 319
Other Race 23,014

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity Vaccinations
Hispanic or Latino 6,628
Not Hispanic or Latino 127,526
Unknown 17,975

