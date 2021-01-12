BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 28-year-old Jorge Perez in May 2019. Derek Hoey was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Baltimore City jury on Thursday. His girlfriend, Kara Bach, was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

At about 1:27 a.m. on May 4, 2019, Baltimore Police were called to the 5700 block of Pennington Avenue for a report of a stabbing. When they got there, officers found Jorge Perez with multiple stab wounds to his body. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died from his injuries.

While at the scene, a witness said he saw a blue four door Saturn driving erratically with a white male driver, a white female passenger and a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle. The witness said the Saturn stopped and the white male exited the driver seat, opened the rear passenger door and appeared from afar to begin “punching” the passenger in the back seat.

The witness said the victim attempted to fend off the attack. Then the victim stood up while trying to defend himself as the driver finished and then got back in the vehicle, leaving the victim standing and swaying in the 5700 block of Pennington Avenue.

Hoey and Bach were then seen fleeing in the Saturn northbound on Pennington Avenue. The witness on the scene tried to give aid to Perez and found him suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Baltimore Police detectives drove down Pennington Avenue and onto the 1300 block of Patapsco Avenue where they observed patrol officers investigating a single vehicle accident. When detectives heard the description of the car involved in the incident on Pennington Avenue, detectives were reminded of the car involved in the accident on Patapsco Avenue.

The detectives went back to the accident scene on Patapsco Avenue where they found the wrecked vehicle was a 2001 Blue Saturn registered to Derek Hoey.

Inside the car, the detectives found Hoey in the passenger seat and Bach in the driver seat. Hoey was unresponsive with a large amount of blood on his hands and all over his clothing. Detectives also saw a large amount of blood on the exterior and interior of the vehicle.

Hoey was taken to MedStar Harbor Hospital for a suspected drug overdose and for lacerations to his left hand, consistent with using an edged weapon during an assault.

The vehicle was transported to a crime lab for inspection. Fingerprints and DNA samples were taken from Hoey and Bach, which were found to match the evidence on the vehicle. A DNA test taken from Perez’s body matched DNA taken from the vehicle and from the blood on Hoey’s hands. Hoey’s DNA was also found on the handle of the knife recovered from the console of the vehicle.