CHARLES COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possibility that a corrections officer was “inappropriately” on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol during the riots last week.
They have received an internal complaint of the employee’s possible involvement and the employee has been suspended pending the outcome of their investigation.
Sheriff Troy D. Berry released a statement on the investigation Tuesday:
“I wanted to immediately inform the community of this investigation and reassure them that we are working with federal authorities to determine what the employee’s exact involvement was and determine whether there was a violation of laws or agency policies. Let me be very clear: While I support lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly, I do not condone the violence or the threats to our democracy that we observed that day. Our agency will work hand-in hand with federal authorities in this matter.”
This story will be updated as more information comes.