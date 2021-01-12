BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating in southeast Baltimore after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.
Patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Dundalk Avenue at around 4:31 a.m. They found a 59-year-old man sitting in a car with gunshot wounds to his torso and hip. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police learned the man was in the 6100 block of Cardiff Avenue when he was shot by two unidentified male suspects. The victim then drove himself to the 500 block of Dundalk Avenue where police were called.
Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.