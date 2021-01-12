BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City fire officials said a natural gas buildup was the cause of the deadly explosion in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood in August 2020.
Chief Niles Ford said when a stove was turned on it triggered the blast along Labyrinth Road.
“After months of investigating, it has been determined that the explosion was a result of a large natural gas buildup, Ford said. “Based on the investigation and evidence, it appears as though a stove was turned on, which provided the ignition source.”
Ford said there was HVAC work done in the basement at 4232 Labyrinth Road the day before, however officials have not found the proper permits found for the licensed contractor’s work.
“While investigating, we were able to locate all four gas meters that were associated, after which BGE was contacted and a request was made for the readings, ” Ford said. “From those readings, a spike in natural gas levels were detected between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on August 10 from the address of 4232 Labyrinth Road.”
Three homes were destroyed in the August 10 blast and a fourth home had to be demolished. Twenty-year-old Joseph Graham and 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott lost their lives.
The power of the blast traveled from the epicenter and damaged dozens of additional homes. Homeowners in the area are still trying to repair their homes.
A press conference will be held at 10 a.m.
