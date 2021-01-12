BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had a lot of firsts in his career, but another could come Saturday night depending on Mother Nature.
Jackson said the game against the Buffalo Bills could be his first time playing football in the snow. Some snow showers are possible in Buffalo Saturday night.
“I never got to play in the snow, except my first time seeing snow in Louisville,” he told reporters Tuesday, “but we had a snowball fight so that was totally different from playing in it.”
He continued on to say hopefully it doesn’t snow when the teams take to the field.
Lamar would prefer no snow, thanks. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NJOXCQB16J
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 12, 2021
Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith echoed Jackson’s comments Tuesday night on Twitter.
“I said this few weeks ago. Playing in inclement weather is only fun when you are a kid. It’s trash as a professional but you still have to ball out,” he wrote.
I said this few weeks ago. Playing in inclement weather is only fun when you are a kid. It’s trash as a professional but you still have to ball out. https://t.co/Z8AhyVlUYx
— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 13, 2021
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.