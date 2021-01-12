ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 1 p.m. about redistricting reform.
In a tweet he said, “Maryland is notorious for having some of the most gerrymandered districts in the nation, but we believe that voters should choose their representatives—not the other way around.”
Today at 1 p.m., I’ll make an announcement regarding redistricting reform. pic.twitter.com/kzY0mlwphA
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 12, 2021
WJZ.com will carry the press conference live.