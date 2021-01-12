COVID IN MD:4th Consecutive Day Of Over 3K New Cases As Hospitalizations Set New High
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 1 p.m. about redistricting reform.

In a tweet he said, “Maryland is notorious for having some of the most gerrymandered districts in the nation, but we believe that voters should choose their representatives—not the other way around.”

