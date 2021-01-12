POCOMOKE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are still searching for the suspect in the murder of a 48-year-old Virginia woman, warning Tuesday he may be hiding in wooded areas or outbuildings on the Eastern Shore.
Maryland State Police said 52-year-old William Edward Strand of Pocomoke City is wanted in the shooting death of Lesa Renee White on January 6. Officers found White dead at a home in Pocomoke City last Wednesday evening.
Her death has been ruled a homicide and the cause of death was due to a shooting.
Strand is also wanted in a separate attempted murder case, police said. He may be in Pocomoke City or eastern Virginia, possibly hiding in wooded areas, sheds, barns or other outbuildings.
He was last seen driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu.
Anyone with information should call police at 202-510-2847.