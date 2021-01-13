CARROLL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — There are currently 118 Carroll County Public Schools staff members quarantining for COVID-19 since Monday.
The school system confirmed that those quarantining either may have COVID-19, may be experiencing COVID-like illness or people who may have come into close contact with either of the two.
They added those who may have come in contact include staff who may have been exposed to someone in their community, neighborhood or in the school system.
