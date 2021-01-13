REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ)– Two people are injured after jumping from an apartment building after a fire broke out.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, crews responded to the 11900 block of Tarragon Road in Reisterstown at 2:07 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two people who had jumped from the third story of the building.

Fire officials tell us the the mother is in her 60’s, while the son is in his 40’s.

Both were taken to the Johns Hopkins Burn Center.

The son is considered to be in serious condition, while the mother is still being evaluated.

2:07 am BCoFD responded for an apartment fire / 11900 BLK Tarragon RD / Units arrived with fire showing from 3rd floor / Fire brought quickly under control at 02:29 am / 2 people taken to hospital / Red Cross is working with 3 displaced families. 03:15 LS — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 13, 2021

Crews reported seeing flames coming out of the roof.

More than a dozen engines responded to the scene.

They managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other units.

The Red Cross is working with 8 people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.