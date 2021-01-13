BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head earlier Wednesday afternoon in northwest Baltimore, police say.
Officers responded to the 3900 block of Pinkney Road to investigate a report on an unresponsive individual.
They said they found him inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.