BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore city employee has been charged with perjury for allegedly not disclosing payments she received from community groups while she worked in then-City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office.
The Office of the State Prosecutor announced charges against Elizabeth “Betsy” Gardner on Wednesday. They claim she did not disclose the payments on required city financial disclosure forms.
She worked in the council president’s office in 2016 as a community liaison. It was during that period she is alleged to have gotten payments from multiple groups.
It’s not immediately clear how much money she is accused of not disclosing.
Gardner also ran for city council in 2016.
If found guilty, she faces up to 10 years in prison, officials said.
