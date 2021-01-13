CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — The Humane Society of Washington County is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest and conviction of the person or people who fatally shot two cats in Clear Spring.
A citizen, who resides in the area of National Pike and St. Paul Road, brought an injured cat in for treatment on Dec. 29.
The shelter veterinarian determined the cat was shot. His injuries were too severe and he was euthanized.
The shelter found the owner.
Then on Jan. 3, the human society was called to the same area for a report of a second cat that was shot. Officers found the gravely injured cat and she was later euthanized. She was shot twice.
“Both animals unnecessarily suffered from this heinous act,” the humane society said in a press release. “Deliberate acts of cruelty like this are particularly disturbing and should not be tolerated in any community.”
Officers are interviewing area residents to find out if anyone saw something. But, they need help. Anyone with information is asked to call HSWC Field Services at 301-733-2060, extension 203.
