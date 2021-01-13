BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott Said weekly curbside recycling will resume in the city on Jan. 19.
Curbside recycling was suspended on Aug. 31 when the city’s Department of Public Works was struggling to keep up with the city’s curbside trash pickup as the COVID-19 pandemic hit their department.
Scott said they will be extremely cautious and thoughtful to keep DPW employees and contractors safe so that they can continue to do their jobs.
The city is making sure employees have enough PPE.
