ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will undergo minor surgery Friday to remove a form of skin cancer.
According to Hogan’s spokesman Mike Ricci, he will have minor outpatient surgery for early stage basal and squamos cell carcinoma on his face and shoulder. It’s the same form of skin cancer he has had before.
Hogan was previously diagnosed with the most common form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma less than six months after he was sworn in as Maryland’s governor in 2015.
A press conference will be held Thursday to provide an update.