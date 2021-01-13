COVID IN MD:UK COVID-19 Variant Detected In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Gov. Larry Hogan. skin cancer, Health, Local TV, Surgery, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will undergo minor surgery Friday to remove a form of skin cancer.

According to Hogan’s spokesman Mike Ricci, he will have minor outpatient surgery for early stage basal and squamos cell carcinoma on his face and shoulder. It’s the same form of skin cancer he has had before.

Ricci said the governor is a big believer in early detection.

Hogan was previously diagnosed with the most common form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma less than six months after he was sworn in as Maryland’s governor in 2015.

A press conference will be held Thursday to provide an update.

CBS Baltimore Staff