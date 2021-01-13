HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 59-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexual solicitation of a minor, Maryland State Police said.
Police said Mark Hilton solicited sex from an undercover trooper posing as a 14-year-old boy on a dating app. Hilton started a conversation with the trooper in December and later suggested the two meet in Hanover on Wednesday.
When Hilton got to the meet-up spot around 12:25 p.m., police arrested him.
Online court records show Hilton is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday morning.