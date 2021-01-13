ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland’s winter turkey season is set to begin next week, running statewide for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the 2020 fall season.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the season will run January 21-23. Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour before sunset.
The bag limit is one turkey of either sex, MDNR said.
“Wild turkey populations are at record high levels in many areas of Maryland,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The winter hunt provides an additional opportunity to bag a turkey when many hunters are putting their gear away for the season.”
Hunters can only use shotguns with No. 4 shot or smaller, crossbows, vertical bows or airguns that shoot arrows or bolts.
They remind hunters that it’s illegal to hunt turkeys with the aid of bait. Hunters are required to check in their harvest via phone at 888-800-0121, online, or via the department’s mobile app.