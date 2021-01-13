WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — Photos show hundreds of National Guard men and women inside the U.S. Capitol ready should protests break out in Washington, D.C. after President Donald Trump was impeached for a second time.

Overnight, guardsmen were seen sleeping on the floor of the Capitol with their guns.

On Wednesday afternoon, some are resting or remain inside while others are stationed around the building. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sent 500 National Guardsmen to DC and wants to send 500 more. A total of 20,000 National Guardsmen are in DC should protests break out if Trump is impeached.

This comes a week after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer, during the riot.

Here are some of the photos (swipe to take a look):