WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — Photos show hundreds of National Guard men and women inside the U.S. Capitol ready should protests break out in Washington, D.C. after President Donald Trump was impeached for a second time.
Overnight, guardsmen were seen sleeping on the floor of the Capitol with their guns.
On Wednesday afternoon, some are resting or remain inside while others are stationed around the building. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sent 500 National Guardsmen to DC and wants to send 500 more. A total of 20,000 National Guardsmen are in DC should protests break out if Trump is impeached.
This comes a week after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer, during the riot.
Here are some of the photos (swipe to take a look):
Washington, DC Prepares For Potential Unrest Ahead Of Presidential InaugurationWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Members of the National Guard walk through the Visitor Center of the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
House Votes On Articles Of Impeachment Against President TrumpWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) (C) gives members of the National Guard a tour of the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is expected to vote to impeach President Donald Trump later today, after Vice President Mike Pence declined to use the 25th amendment to remove him from office after protestors breached the U.S. Capitol last week. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Washington, DC Prepares For Potential Unrest Ahead Of Presidential InaugurationWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Members of the National Guard wear protective masks while walking through the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Washington, DC Prepares For Potential Unrest Ahead Of Presidential InaugurationWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Center of the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Washington, DC Prepares For Potential Unrest Ahead Of Presidential InaugurationWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Weapons are distributed to members of the National Guard outside the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Washington, DC Prepares For Potential Unrest Ahead Of Presidential InaugurationWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Members of the National Guard walk through the Visitor Center of the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Washington, DC Prepares For Potential Unrest Ahead Of Presidential InaugurationWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Members of the National Guard rest in the Visitor Center of the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Washington, DC Prepares For Potential Unrest Ahead Of Presidential InaugurationWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Members of the National Guard rest in the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Washington, DC Prepares For Potential Unrest Ahead Of Presidential InaugurationWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: A member of the National Guard sleeps in the Visitor Center of the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Washington, DC Prepares For Potential Unrest Ahead Of Presidential InaugurationWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Members of the National Guard rest in the Visitor Center of the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Washington, DC Prepares For Potential Unrest Ahead Of Presidential InaugurationWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Members of the National Guard rest in the Visitor Center of the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
House Votes On Resolution Calling On Vice President Pence To Invoke 25th AmendmentWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: Members of the National Guard gather outside the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today the House of Representatives plans to vote on Rep. Jamie Raskin's (D-MD) resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, removing President Trump from office. On Wednesday, House Democrats plan on voting on articles of impeachment. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)