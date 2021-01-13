BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the Ravens were defeating the Titans in Nashville last Sunday, their coach was sporting a little something from home.

“He rocked that, this neck gaiter right here and this really did make a statement,” said Ali von Paris, owner and founder of Route One Apparel.

A face gaiter made by Baltimore’s very own Route One Apparel.

“I had no idea he was a customer of ours to be honest with you,” she said.

The NFL requires coaches to wear a mask and much to von Paris’s surprise, Coach Harbaugh started wearing Route One’s face coverings weeks ago, first donning their camo design.

“So I’m watching the game just waiting for them to show him and yeah he was wearing our green camo mask!” von Paris said.

So she sprung into action.

“We quickly made some purple-themed masks because I figured if he likes the green he’s probably gonna like the purple even more,” she said.

And he did.

“I just really appreciate that he’s supporting a small business,” she said.

It’s not just the masks- Route One sells mugs, shirts, hats and of course Old Bay hot sauce.

“We can deck you out head to toe in all things Maryland pride!” she said.

With over 300 designs, there is a mask for every Marylander to show their pride and von Paris believes their face coverings might just be a little lucky.

“Every game he’s won our stuff they’ve won so I actually think it’s an awesome thing like it’s lucky!” Ali said.