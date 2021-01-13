BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was killed and a 32-year-old man was injured in separate shootings in northwest Baltimore Wednesday, city police said.
Officers responded to the 3900 block of Pinkney Road around 1:45 p.m. to investigate a report on an unresponsive individual.
They said they found the victim inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
The second shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of Oakfield Avenue. Police said officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The 32-year-old man was hospitalized for treatment.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers.