COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Marylanders got very lucky Wednesday night and won it big in the Powerball!

They are now $50,000 richer.

The Powerball jackpot is now at $640 million for Saturday’s drawing.

You can still pick up tickets for the drawing!

CBS Baltimore Staff