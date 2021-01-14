Pierre Gibbons Awarded Carnegie Medal For Running Into Burning Patterson Park Home To Rescue Elderly Neighbor In 2019Pierre Gibbons, the man who ran into a burning home in Patterson Park to rescue his neighbor in Sept. 2019, was honored Wednesday with a heroism award.

Baltimore's Abbey Burger Bistro Becomes Latest Recipient Of Money From Barstool Fund Amid COVID-19 PandemicAnother struggling Baltimore restaurant is getting some help from Barstool Sports as indoor dining remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

United States' Fastest Dog Is From Maryland, And Runs Faster Than Usain Bolt!A Maryland pooch has been crowned the fastest dog in the United States.

Claddagh Pub, Don't Know Tavern Recently Selected For Barstool FundMore Maryland restaurants are receiving financial assistance from the Barstool Fund.

Prince George's County Firefighters Reunite Girl With KittenPrince George's County firefighters reunited a young girl with her kitten three days after her home went up in flames.

Groups Team Up To Give Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac Carrington, Paralyzed In Shooting, Handicap-Accessible VanA year and a half after Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac "Ike" Carrington was shot and paralyzed outside his home during a robbery attempt, a group of local organizations joined together to surprise him with a new vehicle.