By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of Marylanders who filed for unemployment nearly tripled in just one week, according to the state’s Department of Labor.

More than 31,500 Marylanders filed for unemployment in the week ending on Jan. 9. That’s up 20,000 from the previous week when just over 11,000 people filed.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – January 9, 2021
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims
Allegany 271 47 11 33
Anne Arundel 1,413 299 69 298
Baltimore City 2,201 504 164 529
Baltimore County 3,340 865 183 638
Calvert 257 46 11 35
Caroline 167 34 7 12
Carroll 430 67 19 72
Cecil 283 72 20 32
Charles 421 96 29 102
Dorchester 165 56 8 27
Frederick 643 139 20 123
Garrett 168 33 10 10
Harford 687 122 30 119
Howard 653 148 50 186
Kent 117 11 4 14
Montgomery 2,215 609 113 552
Non – Maryland 2,977 1,164 133 293
Prince George’s 3,272 1,183 182 512
Queen Anne’s 152 30 4 22
Somerset 123 22 3 14
St. Mary’s 228 64 12 44
Talbot 143 18 5 22
Unknown 13 6 1 2
Washington 544 91 23 60
Wicomico 471 66 23 57
Worcester 443 55 25 61
Totals by Type: 21,797 5,847 1,159 3,869
Total Regular UI Claims: 21,797
Total New PUA, and PEUC Claims: 9,716
Total New UI Claims: 31,513

