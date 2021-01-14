ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of Marylanders who filed for unemployment nearly tripled in just one week, according to the state’s Department of Labor.
More than 31,500 Marylanders filed for unemployment in the week ending on Jan. 9. That’s up 20,000 from the previous week when just over 11,000 people filed.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – January 9, 2021
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|Allegany
|271
|47
|11
|33
|Anne Arundel
|1,413
|299
|69
|298
|Baltimore City
|2,201
|504
|164
|529
|Baltimore County
|3,340
|865
|183
|638
|Calvert
|257
|46
|11
|35
|Caroline
|167
|34
|7
|12
|Carroll
|430
|67
|19
|72
|Cecil
|283
|72
|20
|32
|Charles
|421
|96
|29
|102
|Dorchester
|165
|56
|8
|27
|Frederick
|643
|139
|20
|123
|Garrett
|168
|33
|10
|10
|Harford
|687
|122
|30
|119
|Howard
|653
|148
|50
|186
|Kent
|117
|11
|4
|14
|Montgomery
|2,215
|609
|113
|552
|Non – Maryland
|2,977
|1,164
|133
|293
|Prince George’s
|3,272
|1,183
|182
|512
|Queen Anne’s
|152
|30
|4
|22
|Somerset
|123
|22
|3
|14
|St. Mary’s
|228
|64
|12
|44
|Talbot
|143
|18
|5
|22
|Unknown
|13
|6
|1
|2
|Washington
|544
|91
|23
|60
|Wicomico
|471
|66
|23
|57
|Worcester
|443
|55
|25
|61
|Totals by Type:
|21,797
|5,847
|1,159
|3,869
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|21,797
|Total New PUA, and PEUC Claims:
|9,716
|Total New UI Claims:
|31,513