By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — The FBI is seeking to identify individuals who made unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol building and assaulted federal law enforcement on January 6 during the Capitol riots.

Anyone with information on these individuals, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent
actions at the Capitol or near the area, is asked to contact the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI
(1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips.

People can submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

