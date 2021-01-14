GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Greenbelt police officer hit by a vehicle while responding to a crash earlier this month has died.
Master Police Officer Christine Peters, a 22-year veteran of the Greenbelt Police Department, was hit by a vehicle on January 2, the department said. She was on foot helping the U.S. Park Police Department at the scene of a crash on Edmonston Road north of Cherrywood Lane when a passing vehicle hit her.
The department said she died Thursday from her injuries.
She had been taken from the scene by helicopter in critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.