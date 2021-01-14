ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland will receive more than $402 million in federal rental assistance, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
The state filed an application to the U.S. Treasury Department on January 8 and the funds– an estimated $402,439,000– will come in through the Consolidated Appropriations Act.
Most of the funds will be administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, and local jurisdictions will separate out the remainder of it, Gov. Hogan’s office said.
“COVID-19 has caused incredible hardships for the people of our state,” Hogan said. “With the addition of this expected funding, more than half a billion dollars in support will be dedicated to keeping Maryland renters safe in their homes during this deadly pandemic.”
Marylanders will be able to use these funds for rent, utilities, home energy costs, arrears and other housing expenses resulting from the pandemic. The state is required to wait for the federal government’s OK to deploy the funding. Residents are being asked to monitor local and state government housing agency websites for any updates.
“As soon as we receive this important funding from the federal government, we will use all methods at our disposal to quickly deploy it to Marylanders who need it most,” said Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “This means we will continue our successful strategy of distributing funding through a multipronged approach—directly to local jurisdictions, nonprofit partners, and property management.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.