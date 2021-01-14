BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heads up, drivers: new speed and red light cameras are coming to Baltimore.
The city is adding red light cameras to two intersections beginning February 1: southbound St. Paul Street at East Preston Street and northbound and southbound Perring Parkway at Echodale Avenue, the city’s transportation department said Thursday.
Those cameras will operate 24/7, and drivers who run red lights face a $75 fine.
A current speed camera system on Garrison Boulevard will also be enhanced starting at the beginning of February.
The transportation department said the cameras will cover the 2300 through 3300 blocks of the road near Hilton and Liberty Elementary Schools and Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School.
Speed cameras in school zones run on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and come with a $40 fine for those going more than 12 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.