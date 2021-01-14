ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy is rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for defense department servicemembers and others, the academy said.
On Thursday, the academy and the Naval Health Clinic Annapolis began administering the vaccines to servicemembers, volunteers and civilians.
The vaccines are being administered in phases, and those who fall under the Phase 1A designation have already gotten them. Midshipmen are under Phase 2 and will get vaccinated after those in Phases 1B and 1C, the academy said.
