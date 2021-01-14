COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The man found guilty in the stabbing death of a Bowie State University student will be sentenced Thursday.

Sean Urbanski was found guilty of killing Richard Collins III in May 2017 at a bus stop on the University of Maryland’s campus while Collins was visiting a friend.

During the trial, prosecutors argued the murder was racially motivated, but the judge tossed out a hate crime charge in the case. 

The 24-year-old man faces the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

