COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The man found guilty in the stabbing death of a Bowie State University student will be sentenced Thursday.
Sean Urbanski was found guilty of killing Richard Collins III in May 2017 at a bus stop on the University of Maryland’s campus while Collins was visiting a friend.
During the trial, prosecutors argued the murder was racially motivated, but the judge tossed out a hate crime charge in the case.
The 24-year-old man faces the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.